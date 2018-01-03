Fragrance is and has always been personal – more so than our makeup and skincare choices. But in a beauty market that’s constantly shifting and being forced to keep up with its customers’ changing lifestyles, are subscriptions the future of how we try and buy fragrance? “People are busier than ever and increasingly looking for convenient ways to live our lives. Time is a commodity and you want to spend it on experiences that bring value to your life,” Derakshan argues. “We are bombarded with micro choices every day, from what to wear to what music to listen to, and the whole process of shopping can be overwhelming.” She also links the rise in personalised delivery services to the wellness zeitgeist. “There is also a growing trend of treating yourself and taking care of yourself more often, with a sense of self-indulgence that goes along with wellbeing and health. It’s a way to fill our lives with something more than what the everyday offers – a small luxury that adds a lot of value.”