Why Zayn Malik's New Tattoo Has Everyone Talking

In total, the former members of One Direction have racked up approximately 180 tattoos: Harry Styles with at least 60; Liam Payne, 21; Louis Tomlinson with around 40; and Zayn Malik coming in close to 60. (Niall is famously afraid of the whole process, so none for him.) But today, the internet seems most concerned with the latter of the group — because his latest piece of ink has a surprisingly sweet message.
It's easy to lose track of all of Malik's tattoos, so we're not surprised a lot of fans nearly missed his newest design of the name Yaser, written in cursive behind his right ear. Thankfully, the 24-year-old posted the final result to Instagram with the caption, "Love you." Unfortunately for those infatuated with his love life, the tattoo isn't dedicated to Gigi Hadid — but instead, to his father.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time Malik devoted a piece of body art to his dad. The "Like I Would" singer revealed in his autobiography Zayn that the song "Intermission: Flower" was all for Yaser as well. Rolling Stone originally reported the meaning behind the record with an exclusive excerpt from the book, describing the inspiration behind the music.
This time, fans are just hoping the tattoo is legit. In March, Malik posted a photo to Instagram of a huge tattoo with what appeared to be of a bird in flight atop the right side of his face, behind a banner that read "M.O.M." After debate about the ink's authenticity, fans later found out it was a joke in honour of the release of his first solo album, Mind Of Mine. But if you're wondering if Malik is faking you out with his most recent reveal, you can rest assured, this time, his tattoo is 100% real.
Advertisement