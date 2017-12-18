Hiding the pain with kindness ? #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Justinnnnnnn?? (@fivefortweeting) December 18, 2017
#MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Matthew T. Miller (@mattttmillerrrr) December 18, 2017
Hello Darkness, my old friend
#MyMentalHealthIn5Words death jokes as coping mechanism— mari christmas? (@wthhowell) December 18, 2017
#MyMentalHealthIn5Words not wanting to wake up— Isaac • ??????????? (@illegalironman) December 18, 2017
#MyMentalHealthIn5Words— SamAttemptsLife ❄️ (@SamAttemptsLife) December 18, 2017
I probably need professional help.
Scared to ask for help #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— ❄Yule Shoot Your Eye Out❄ (@CxryBxby) December 18, 2017
Much improved since quitting Facebook. #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Sally (@forglutenssake) December 18, 2017
Improved since I started therapy #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Jason ?? (@JasonSpellman) December 18, 2017
Suffers with too little sleep #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Hello Felicia the Xmas Grinch (@hellofelicia14) December 18, 2017
Wish I'd got help sooner #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Bernadette South?? (@BernadetteSout1) December 18, 2017
#MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Manda Posthumously (@ShutUpAmanda) December 18, 2017
I'm finally happy with myself
Finally making myself a priority ?? #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Vicky Jones (@VickyJones7) December 18, 2017
I’ve decided to see a doctor, finally. #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Laz (@Laz91542485) December 18, 2017
It's literally an ongoing process. #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Victoria. (@VIKEEseeks) December 18, 2017
It’s ok to struggle sometimes. #MyMentalHealthIn5Words— Beth Edwards (@bethedwardsuk) December 18, 2017