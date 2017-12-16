Mira Sorvino’s Heartbreaking Tweet Illustrates The Incredible Power Harvey Weinstein Had Over Hollywood

This is heartbreaking confirmation and a sharp rebuke for anyone who suggests women either keep their heads down or quit their jobs in the face of sexual misconduct. Sorvino, an Oscar-winning actress, was easily pushed aside as a contender by Jackson for what might have been the role of a lifetime. Women's careers and reputations can be maligned, destroyed even, at the whims of powerful men who speak in code, throwing out words like "difficult" to make sure these women don't get hired.