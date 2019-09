In an interview for ABC News' Popcorn With Peter Travers set to air in full on December 27 on ABCNews.com, Matt Damon dispelled the popular notion that Harvey Weinstein's alleged behaviour, first detailed in The New York Times , was an "open secret" in Hollywood . Damon, who has repeatedly been tangled in the Weinstein aftermath following an allegation in The Wrap that he tried to kill a previous story on the producer, worked on Good Will Hunting with Weinstein's company Miramax back in 1997. However, he says the reputation the mogul had acquired was not one of sexual misconduct.