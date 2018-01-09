Swimwear So Good You'll Want To Book A Winter Break

After years of kicking yourself for not booking a holiday to brighten up the bleakest months of the year, you've finally done it. You've taken the time off work, you're counting down the days until you're sipping mojitos on the beach, and you're planning your holiday wardrobe (no more knitwear!).
If you're on the hunt for the perfect swimwear, look no further. While the shops may be focusing on winter boots and faux fur jackets, we've unearthed the prettiest printed bikinis and coolest swimming costumes for your trip abroad.
Click through to find our favourite swimwear for a winter break.