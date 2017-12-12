Definitive Proof That The Cinnamon Hair Trend Looks Yummy On Everyone

The perks of the Christmas season aren't just good cheer and even better gifts — we love the treats, too. A personal favourite? Starbucks' Holiday Spice Flat White spun with cinnamon and nutmeg. Perhaps we've had one venti too many, but we're starting to see those same spicy elements sprinkled into the hair colours of our favourite Hollywood stars.
"Cinnamon hair has copper tones with rich, warm brunette colours," colourist Cherin Choi tells us of the growing trend. "It's great for people wanting brunette with some edge." The coolest part of the popular look is that the stars are interpreting it in different ways, from a light dusting to full on Red Hot vibes. "There are many approaches," Choi notes. "Brunettes experience feeling too blonde or too warm sometimes, but there are different techniques to get what you want."
