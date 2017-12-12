Story from Entertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out The Golden Globes For Their Tiffany Haddish & Girls Trip Snub

Tanya Edwards
Photo: Michele K. Short/Universal Studios.
The Golden Globe nominations were announced yesterday, and they've already stirred up a lot of controversy and feelings. Our own Sesali Bowen wrote about how she thinks Jordan Peele, the genius behind February’s thriller Get Out, was robbed, and we looked at the depressing lack of (as in zero) women nominated for best director.
And today, Jada Pinkett Smith, one of the stars of the huge critical and commercial smash Girls Trip weighed in with a scathing Twitter thread about why Tiffany Haddish was overlooked for a nomination for her role in the hilarious film.
Her words clearly resonated with fans, as they commented and reacted to her tweets in the thousands.
Stunningly, according to Pinkett Smith, the Hollywood Foreign Press – the 89 person panel that votes for the Golden Globe nominations – declined to watch the film.
Obviously, this raises the question: what else have they declined to screen?
Another Twitter user pointed out the Globes are happy to have Haddish at their event, and maybe not for the most generous reasons.
Filmmaker Julia Hart jumped in with a supportive tweet.
This is not the star's first time calling out a Hollywood awards institution. In 2016, Pinkett Smith, her husband Will Smith, and Spike Lee all boycotted the Academy Awards due to the lack of diversity among the nominees.
At the time, she explained in a Facebook video that she was upset the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t nominate any actors of colour in major categories.
“Today is Martin Luther King’s birthday, and I can’t help but ask the question: Is it time that people of colour recognise how much power and influence we have amassed that we no longer need to ask to be invited anywhere?” she wrote. “I ask the question: Have we come to a new time and place where we recognise that we can no longer beg for the love, acknowledge, or respect of any group?”
And let's not forget all the major milestones the movie has had. Girl's Trip became the first film written, directed, produced, and starring African-Americans to break the $100 million dollar mark, opening with $30.4 million domestically in its opening weekend. The film also garnered an excellent 88% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Refinery29's Arianna Davis declared that it’s was the most important film of the the summer, writing that "it shows the film industry, audiences, and the world of comedy that a truly funny story can make anybody laugh — no matter what the cast looks like."
