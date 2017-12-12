I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't ?— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017
I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom... I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
But yet... Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply... racism.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy... illuminates the depths of the sunken place... for real.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
It begs the question, if the HFPA refused to even watch "Girls Trip," which other movies featuring actors of color in the main roles have they refused to watch in the past?— Brandon Moore (@indigo_15) December 12, 2017
They didn’t even watch the movie, or screen it..... to nominate her, but will use her recent fame to HOPE to bring in our audience to their show just because we know she’s going to own her moment. Wow.— CEO Meech (@1KingMeech) December 12, 2017
This thread says it all. Every institution in this town needs to expand its perspective to make the world a better, more inclusive place. Thank you @jadapsmith https://t.co/IJoVXZI7YO— Julia Hart (@juliahartowitz) December 12, 2017