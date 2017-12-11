Every Star Who Hit The Red Carpet At 29Rooms In LA

29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art has begun, and a host of celebrities attended the opening night on December 7.
To celebrate the transformative power of creativity, singer Janelle Monae, Demi Lovato, and actress Margot Robbie partnered with Refinery29 as official collaborators to turn this year's theme, Turn It Into Art, into a playful and multi-sensory reality.
Each collaborator brings something unique and thought-provoking to their space. Monae's "What's Your Frequency" room comments on the idea of mass surveillance incorporating walls of security cameras and mannequins with TVs for heads. Robbie's room is based on her role in the recently released biopic, I, Tonya, called "Trophy Room." Complete with gold statues and flags, the room is a nod to her character and the woman she is portraying. "Power Parlor," the room created by Lovato, showcases air-brushed replicas of some of the singer's most empowering tattoos.
Other collaborators include Planned Parenthood, the Women's March, Adidas, Netflix's The Crown, and more.
A multitude of celebrities and influencers including Yara Shahidi, Victoria Justice, Lilly Singh, and some of the Riverdale cast made their way to downtown Los Angeles to check out the super Instagrammable art installations.
The imaginative and interactive experience made its debut on the West Coast. Bursting with culture, style, and technology, artists and visionaries from around the world contributed to making 29Rooms what it is today.
29Rooms began in 2015 during New York Fashion Week to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Refinery29. After its success, 29Rooms continued celebrating its third installation in New York earlier this year before bringing the unforgettable experience out to Los Angeles.
