Some Netflix shows are certainly more hyped-up and cooed-over than others. Among this year's biggest talking points were 13 Reasons Why, Stranger Things 2 and the new series of Orange is the New Black, but new data suggests these weren't necessarily the shows we watched at the quickest pace.
In Netflix's 2017 "Year in Review", the streaming service has revealed the shows its UK users watched for the longest each day – and those at the top of the list might not be what you expected.
Somewhat surprisingly, our most devoured show (watched for more than two hours per day) was Greenleaf, a US drama about a family that runs a megachurch, starring and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. If you've never even heard of – let alone watched – the show, maybe you should give it a go?
Next up were the true-crime satire American Vandal and the Anne of Green Gables adaptation Anne with an E, followed by season 2 of Riverdale. The much talked-about 13 Reasons Why also scraped its way into the top 10.
Our top 10 most-devoured shows in 2017
1. Greenleaf
2. American Vandal
3. Anne with an E
4. Riverdale
5. Ingobernable
6. Cable Girls
7. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
8. The Mist
9. Shooter
10. 13 Reasons Why
The most binge-raced show of the year, however, may come as no surprise. Stranger Things 2 was the show that had the most users racing to watch the whole series within 24 hours of its release, according to Netflix.
The streaming service also revealed the shows we were most likely to "savour", that is, to watch for less than two hours per day, so over a longer period of time. The Crown, which has just seen the release of its second season, came up trumps, suggesting Brits really are as interested in the monarchy as the hype around a certain recent royal engagement would suggest.
Next up was comedian Jack Whitehall's antics in Travels with My Father, followed by A Series of Unfortunate Events, based on Lemony Snicket's children's novels. Women's wrestling comedy GLOW was also among the most popular shows to be streamed at a slower pace.
Our top 10 most-savoured shows in 2017
1. The Crown
2. Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father
3. A Series of Unfortunate Events
4. Neo Yokio
5. El Chapo
6. Ozark
7. Ultimate Beastmaster
8. The Confession Tapes
9. GLOW
10. Friends From College
There were a few other interesting nuggets to come out of Netflix's review. It seems that UK users aren't taking advantage of the films available on the streaming service, with the average member watching just 60 films throughout the whole of 2017.
And what were you up to on Sunday 29th October? There's a good chance you were watching Netflix, because this was the most popular streaming day in the UK this year. The service also revealed the very strange viewing habits of one user, who apparently watched the 2007 classic Bee Movie 357 times this year. Hey, who are we to judge?
