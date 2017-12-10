10 Impactful Tweets That Illustrate The Importance Of Human Rights Day

Universal Declaration of Human Rights— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 10, 2017
Article 1. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. #HumanRightsDay
The words Anne Frank wrote in this room still remind us to cherish and defend human rights.— Malala (@Malala) December 10, 2017
Today, I am thinking of Palestinian and Rohingya children- and all around the world still struggling to achieve Anne’s dream of freedom.#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/jmFcYTkZoR
As #HumanRightsDay approaches, we remember the words of #NelsonMandela: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion.” #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/eKV8wgI01B— Justice Canada (@JusticeCanadaEN) December 5, 2017
On #HumanRightsDay our message is clear:— WHO (@WHO) December 9, 2017
HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT
HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT
HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT
HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT
HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT
HEALTH IS A HUMAN RIGHT#StandUp4HumanRights, stand up for #HealthForAll!https://t.co/0xs5xwkoTg pic.twitter.com/8XWNxYonu2
Education.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 10, 2017
Health.
Protection.
Nourishment.
Safety.
Love.
Play.#ForEveryChild, rights.
It’s #HumanRightsDay! #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/km3oeSU7fA
“Where, after all, do universal rights begin? In small places, close to home...Without concerted citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world.” — Eleanor Roosevelt— The Global Fund (@GlobalFund) December 10, 2017
International Human Rights Day 10 December pic.twitter.com/CzwgP5JUQF
"Everyone has the right to education.— UNESCO (@UNESCO) December 10, 2017
Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages.
Elementary education shall be compulsory" - #HumanRights Declaration, Article 26.
ℹ️ https://t.co/GIhDqdkLzJ #HumanRightsDay #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/MNaE1B22qy
Love.— AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) December 10, 2017
Courage.
Passion.
Passion.
Passion.
Happy #HumanRightsDay! pic.twitter.com/35siygixzN
"I just wanna have a chill day where I don't have to talk about why these terrorists don't represent me." - @AimaNiqabae #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/hS9pjjAP1d— Project 1324 (@project1324) December 9, 2017
"My family work in textiles, a world away from the filtered, version of fashion millennials are fed." - Layla Mostaghimi #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/88OLs8g7by— Project 1324 (@project1324) December 9, 2017