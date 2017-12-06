What We Know About John Mayer’s Sudden Hospitalisation

Update 5th Dec. 2017 5:08pm EST: Mayer is reportedly "recovering" and in "good spirits" following his emergency surgery, said his publicist, Larry Solter. Mayer also posted this Instagram bathroom selfie in a hospital gown with the caption, "still got it." We're not sure if he's referring to his post-surgery looks, his charm, or his appendix, and have reached out to his representation for clarification.
The original post continues below.
People is reporting that singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer is being hospitalised for an emergency appendectomy, which is a removal of the appendix. It is unknown if Mayer's appendix had ruptured or what symptoms he was experiencing that prompted him to seek medical attention. The "Waiting on the World to Change" singer was set to perform tonight in New Orleans with Dead & Company.
According to a statement released by the band, "Early this morning, John Mayer was admitted to the hospital for [an] emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company Dec. 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. All tickets for the Dec. 5 show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."
Dead & Company is a a spinoff band from the Grateful Dead. Mayer, 40, started the band with former Gateful Dead members Bill Kruetzmann, Bob Weir, Jeff Chimenti, and Michey Hart in 2015. Mayber also released his seventh studio album The Search for Everything, in January 2017.
Mayer is known for his soft, emotional guitar-driven rock music, but has always floated within the world of pop. He recently suggested a collaboration between Justin Beiber and Shawn Mendes, and flirted with Nicki Minaj on Twitter.
He also stated that he is "actually very thoughtfully entering cannabis life" after his breakup with Katy Perry. Mayer says that while he uses dating apps, he concedes that "it’s just lot of chatter. We all talk to the same people. There are very few people actually meeting up."
