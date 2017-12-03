On Sunday, December 9, Mars leaves lighthearted Libra's love nest and slips into scintillating Scorpio's chamber of secrets until January 26. Interesting...With live-out-loud Jupiter also in Scorpio, there could be a few more scandals and shocking revelations that come to light before 2017 is through. And with fierce Mars in the frame, people will not be holding back. On a sultrier note, Mars in Scorpio can stoke the erotic embers we didn't even realise were burning. Secret crushes could 'fess up to their attractions, while couples will require more "do not disturb" private time. But with Venus in wild child Sagittarius until December 25, this could be a really awkward dance! We’ll feel wildly uninhibited one minute then totally closed up the next. Best to keep those crazier moments behind closed doors and undocumented on Snapchat. And trust us, with lusty Mars in the Zodiac’s sexiest sign, when the lights (and cameras) turn off, it’s going down for real.