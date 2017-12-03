Got goals? We know you do — even if the festive season is driving you to distraction. Here's some good news: The week is off to an enterprising start, as the Gemini moon syncs up with go-getter Mars in Libra and pours premium rocket fuel in everyone's tanks. Tackle the "work" before the "play" if you want to keep a cool head. Or, since the moon is in spirited Gemini, find ways to make those outstanding tasks feel a little more fun. Partner up with a coworker (these Gemini moonbeams love #twinning) to wrap the project up, or turn getting 'er done into a friendly competition. Last one done buys doughnuts for everyone!
On Sunday, December 9, Mars leaves lighthearted Libra's love nest and slips into scintillating Scorpio's chamber of secrets until January 26. Interesting...With live-out-loud Jupiter also in Scorpio, there could be a few more scandals and shocking revelations that come to light before 2017 is through. And with fierce Mars in the frame, people will not be holding back. On a sultrier note, Mars in Scorpio can stoke the erotic embers we didn't even realise were burning. Secret crushes could 'fess up to their attractions, while couples will require more "do not disturb" private time. But with Venus in wild child Sagittarius until December 25, this could be a really awkward dance! We’ll feel wildly uninhibited one minute then totally closed up the next. Best to keep those crazier moments behind closed doors and undocumented on Snapchat. And trust us, with lusty Mars in the Zodiac’s sexiest sign, when the lights (and cameras) turn off, it’s going down for real.