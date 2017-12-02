Here's Everything Refinery29 Staff Are Buying This Winter

It's party season! We've got our eyes on sparkling statement earrings, best-foot-forward satin mules and sumptuous jacquard jumpsuits to see us through every festive 'do, from the office Christmas party to New Year's Eve. As the cold snap finally arrives, it's not just mulled wine and late nights we're focused on. From cosy knits to puffer jackets and sturdy boots, we're compiling a wish list of sartorial staples for the coldest of days.