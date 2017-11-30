Once again, in the context of The Room, the scene is insane— a joke. But The Disaster Artist offers a different perspective. James Franco's interpretation of Tommy Wiseau, weird on the best of days, becomes volatile as the movie's production drags on. He insists on directing the scene, which he also stars in, naked, traipsing around set with a sock on his penis, and nothing else. He refuses to declare a closed set, forcing his co-star (played by Ari Graynor) to appear in nothing but a sheet in front of dozens of people. As they call action, Wiseau notices a freckle on Danielle's shoulder, which he declares heinous and calls for her to head to makeup, STAT. He embarrasses her repeatedly over the course of the scene, to the point where several crew-members threaten to walk off set in protest.