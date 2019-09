This Is The Second Year With A December Supermoon — Here’s What It Means For You

Around that time, psychic Rose Smith told the Daily Mail that a supermoon could throw our holiday plans into complete peril, describing visions of relationships hitting the rocks and people fighting over high heels while shopping. Seeing as how last December's supermoon was the third one in a row and it occurred later in the month than this year's will, and thus closer to the holidays it would affect, Smith's predictions were quite specific. Her warnings of chaos might not apply to us this year, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on this weekend's lunar event.