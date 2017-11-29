This Is The Second Year With A December Supermoon — Here’s What It Means For You

Sure, this supermoon's early arrival will kick off December on a high-intensity note, but, given the right mindset, it'll also be the kick in the pants you need to tackle your holiday plans with gusto. In the same way that this big and bright moon can make us feel a little, er, touchier than usual, it can also be a great motivator. If you're ready to hit the ground running, the supermoon will serve as the wind beneath your wings.