A day after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set the date for their first joint appearance at a different kind of engagement.
On Tuesday, the Kensington Palace Twitter account announced that Prince Harry and Markle will be attending the Terrence Higgins Trust's World AIDS Day charity fair this Friday.
"Prince Harry is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him," Kensington Palace tweeted.
The Palace added that the couple will meet with representatives from organisations that support people who are living with HIV/AIDS.
"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will speak to staff and mentors @NottinghamAcad about the Full Effect programme which is helping prevent young people from turning to violence and crime," the announcement read.
Advertisement
Prince Harry has been vocal in raising awareness for HIV/AIDS, and has spoken out about AIDS education as well as working to end the stigma towards HIV testing by getting tested himself in public (with Rihanna, no less). Earlier this month, he even handed out free HIV testing kits to the public. HIV/AIDS awareness was also a cause near and dear to Princess Diana, who opened the UK's first HIV/AIDS hospital unit.
"I often wonder about what she would be doing to continue the fight against HIV and AIDS if she was still with us, today," Prince Harry said about his mother while accepting an award in her honour last month. "I believe that she would be telling everyone across society, not just those most at risk, that with effective treatment being free and available in the UK that we must all embrace regular testing both for our own sake and for those that we love."
"Prince Harry has done so much to tackle HIV stigma," the Terrence Higgins Trust tweeted. "We're thrilled the couple's first official engagement will be to mark World AIDS Day.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement