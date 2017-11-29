allllmost done writing cookbook! still have to say "strawberry shortcake" every time I type the word dessert to remind me of the two s's— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2017
I could not believe how bad I smelled upon waking up this morning but I have thankfully since been informed I slept on a cup of fishy spring roll dipping sauce— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 12, 2017
You just listed 3 jobs. You want me to have more than 3 jobs? https://t.co/wBvcylMKRg— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2017
I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes. https://t.co/PAfigksyJI— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017
when you just cannot not type something https://t.co/lz5QnUa4FN— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2017
I guess trying to find a non-racist pizza is our new world, everyone— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2017
sometimes I wanna say the people who voted for trump deserve him. but then I realize I also live here— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 27, 2017
SAY CHRISTMAS THIS IS MERICA https://t.co/P0Y7curiTc— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2017
I don't like these animal emoji karaoke things. Too black-mirror-y. The world is on fire. We are adults. I don't want a chipper pig.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2017