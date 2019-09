Seriously, though: Teigen is a low-key comedian who deserves, at the very least, to host Saturday Night Live. There's honestly no risk here since no one could do much worse than Larry David earlier this fall (sorry not sorry). Just take a quick scroll through her Twitter account or follow her on Snapchat and you'll find a goldmine of timeless musings on everything from the quality of Gardetto's snacks to how to expertly handle nip-slips