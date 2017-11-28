Meghan Markle's Bouncy-Hair Trick Is Ridiculously Easy — & Free

It's probably safe to say that Meghan Markle's life is going to get flipped-turned upside down — even more than it already has — over the next several months, as the American actress embarks on the role of a lifetime: marriage to a member of the royal family. There are a lot of things she'll have to get used to as she takes on the public position, but fortunately for Markle, there's one area in which she already has plenty of experience: photo ops.
Given her career in Hollywood, Markle is already comfortable in front of the camera — and she also has quite a few beauty tricks up her sleeve. (Not to mention the fact that she moonlighted as a style influencer for three years as the founder and editor-in-chief of lifestyle blog The Tig, which shuttered earlier this year shortly after her relationship with Prince Harry was confirmed.)
Like any well-rounded beauty enthusiast, future Duchess or otherwise, Markle's top product picks run the high-low gamut from her favourite Nivea body lotion to the classic £25.50-a-pop Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat pen she swears by. But believe it or not, Markle's secret to the kind of shiny, voluminous hair that gives Kate Middleton's signature waves a run for their money is completely free of charge.
"There is nothing like a hair flip," the star told Birchbox in an interview. She learned the ridiculously simple trick from the hairstylist she worked with on the set of Suits, who she says occasionally used Oribe Dry Texturising Spray to maximise the effects — or no product at all. Then, Markle explained, "[She] has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce."
And Markle has one other beauty hack you can manage on the cheap: facial exercises, inspired by the techniques used by celebrity-favourite facialist Nichola Joss. "I swear it works, as silly as you may feel," she said. "On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted." Technically, scoring an appointment with Joss herself at her London HQ will run you upward of £200, but watching her facial-massage instructional videos on YouTube doesn't cost a penny.
