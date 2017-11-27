Throughout Wolf's line(s) of work, where she's continuously challenged outdated ideals that have been manufactured by men and put up against women, she's realised most of what she's encountered is more political than superficial. "It was so clear to me that no matter how much privilege, access, and empowerment my generation had at that time, we were not going to be empowered if we weren't slaved to this ideal of beauty that was so set up to make us fail, and specifically how thin the ideal was at that time...you really did have to starve yourself to fit it," she said. Since making that connection, she's remained committed to overturning policies that prevent equality between the sexes. And her voice is more important now than ever.