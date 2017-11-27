Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In December

There are some stellar new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK this December, plus a whole host of Christmas entertainment (hello, Love Actually!) – so it makes sense that we'd have to wave goodbye to some titles.
Almost 30 films and TV shows are sadly bowing out from 1st December. We'll be saying ta-ra for now to Cilla, the ITV miniseries chronicling Cilla Black's rise to fame; the 2006 superhero comedy My Super Ex-Girlfriend starring Uma Thurman and Luke Wilson; and many more shows from ITV, including Lewis and The Only Way is Essex.
Later in the month we'll be biding adieu to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's crowdsourced variety show, Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (12th December), and The Tudors, the much lauded Jonathan Rhys Meyers-led series following the notorious Tudor monarch Henry VIII. Catch these shows and more before they're gone for good.
Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of December:
10,000 B.C. (2015)
Arthur & George (2015)
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... (2016)
Benidorm (2016)
Big Ballet (2014)
Britain's Darkest Taboos (2016)
Cilla (2014)
Ella the Elephant (2013)
Endeavour (2016)
Grojband (2013)
Hell's Kitchen (2015)
Home Fires (2016)
Jericho (2016)
Lewis (2015)
Limon and Oli (2013)
Lucan (2013)
Max Steel (2013)
Midwinter of the Spirit (2015)
Mrs Biggs (2012)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
The Only Way Is Essex (2016)
River Monsters (2011)
Safe House (2015)
This Is England (2015)
The Trials of Jimmy Rose (2015)
Tricked (2015)
The Widower (2014)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal (2012)
12th December:
Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (2015)
14th December:
Total Drama (2013)
15th December:
Dennis the Menace and Gnasher (2013)
Empty (2008)
The Irregular at Magic High School (2014)
King Arthur's Disasters (2005)
Pocoyo (2005)
Rab C. Nesbitt (1999)
Toby's Travelling Circus (2012)
The Tudors (2010)
16th December:
Just Shoot Me (1997)
Monster Math Squad (2012)
Swift and Shift Couriers (2011)
