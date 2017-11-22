What It's Like To Be A Trans Person Of Faith

"Around 25, I learned liberation theology, which says if this text is about all of God’s people, and God created us all, then we must also be in the text. It forced me to look at different stories. One of my favourite stories, which is both in the Quran and the Bible, is the story of Yusuf in the Quran and the story of Joseph in Genesis in the Bible. It tells the story of this character who is very prophetic with their dreams, but who also can be interpreted as someone who is very gender non-conforming and possibly a non-binary trans person. This person ends up saving all these people, including their family, from starving. When I looked at stories like that, that reengaged my desire to read the Quran and the Bible. It made me think more critically — what does it mean that other people have been teaching me not to like these books? We were just using passed-down theology. That brought me back into wanting to do theology work on my own. It brought me into wanting to pray more. It brought me into not just feeling like I could be a spiritual or faith-based person, but I was regardless. It made me reclaim some of the stuff that I felt was stolen from me."