But then comes the makeup application. Beckham uses an eyeshadow brush to swipe her Estée Lauder sooty-grey eye foil across her upper lids and lower lash lines, focusing the metallic colour into the crease. For that smokier cat-eye effect, she pulls the shadow out and upward to create a slight wing. Product number two is the same Estée Lauder potted eye foil, but in a shimmery golden shade. Beckham uses her middle finger to pick up the shadow, then swatches it onto the back of her hand before dabbing it on the centre of her lids.