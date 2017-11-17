Finn Wolfhard's Very 90s Band Is Giving Me Life

Finn Wolfhard is hard at work these days: he just starred in season 2 of Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things and the recent adaption of IT by Stephen King, and maybe he'll show up in the horror film's sequel.
Wolfhard has passions beyond acting — the 14 year-old star also adores music. Turns out that New York Times article about Wolfhard shopping for vinyl records at Rough Trade (one of my personal favourite record stores) was just a preamble to his big reveal: he's started a band called Calpurnia, and they've just been signed to an independent record label.
Calpurnia has joined Toronto-based label Royal Mountain Records, which is home to a roster of excellent rock bands, including Alvvways, US Girls (another personal fave), and METZ. "It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records. I love everyone on it," said Wolfhard in a statement. It's safe to say their their music will be fun guitar-based rock, judging by the other bands on the label. Wolfhard cites some of his influences as Weezer and Royal Mountain labelmate Mac Demarco.
We know it probably won't have a shoegaze vibe: in the Times article, Wolfhard rhetorically (or seriously) asked, "what does that even mean? [Is that] dad rock?" when he passed by the shoegaze section of the record store and picked up a copy of Loveless by My Bloody Valentine. As an extremely devoted fan of My Bloody Valentine (true story: I have "loveless" tattooed on my knuckles), I would personally recommend that Wolfhard check out the album, I think he will absolutely adore it. Wolfhard, if you are reading this, I will happily make you a mix of serious shoegaze bops.
And that's not all — they're working on the debut record with Cadien James, of Chicago-based Twin Peaks. In the aforementioned Times piece, Wolfhard waxes on about how much he adores Twin Peaks, so I know he must be so stoked to be recording with one of his heroes. In his statement, he shares his enthusiasm, writing that "I'm extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favorite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favorite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever."
Other members of Calpurnia include drummer Malcom Craig, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and Jack Anderson. We can expect their debut album to drop sometime in 2018, though we'll keep you up-to-date as their singles are released.
In the meanwhile, check out the band's press photo below. I love how it is influenced by 90s alternative bands, with the disposable camera-vibe and casual t-shirts. Calpurnia is already well on their way to indie stardom.
