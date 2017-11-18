Ryan Seacrest Denies Misconduct Allegations Filed By E! Stylist

Ryan Seacrest has issued a statement vehemently denying a wardrobe stylist's allegation of sexual misconduct, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.
E! is reportedly investigating the claim, which is said to have occurred while the unnamed stylist was working with Seacrest on E! News about a decade ago. The exact details of Seacrest's alleged behaviour have not yet been revealed.
The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host stated that he was "sorry" if he had "made [the stylist] feel anything but respected," but denied any wrongdoing.
“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her," the American Idol personality said in his statement to media outlets. "If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.
Advertisement
“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavoured to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” he added. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”
This won't be the only sexual misconduct investigation E! takes on. The network suspended The Royals showrunner Mark Schwan this week following allegations of sexual harassment made by members of the show's cast and crew.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999
Advertisement