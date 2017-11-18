Living legend Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday night.
Famous guests like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Anna Wintour were in attendance, according to The Daily Mail, as well as some of Williams' best friends, like Ciara, La La Anthony, and Kelly Rowland.
A source told ET that guests were greeted with the Disney song "Be Our Guest" and handed cocktails as they arrived. A brass band played for guests in the closed-off street outside the Contemporary Arts Center.
While guests were reportedly prohibited from using their phones, we did manage to get a photo of the stunning, tall centrepieces and trophy party favours. Because of course Serena Williams' wedding would have trophy decor, right?!
According to The Daily Mail, each guest table was named after one of the tennis star's 12 Grand Slam titles. The guest favours were faithful recreations of the golden trophies. Seems highly appropriate to us — and a great way to make all of your loved ones feel like they've won just by being there for you.
As for the flowers, the bridesmaids' bouquets were reportedly by Mayesh, but we're still finding out who designed the centrepieces. Either way, they are just about as dramatic and jaw-dropping as we had expected.
It seems that the flowers and decor haven't been taken down yet, because people have been snapping pics with them today.
Nothing like a good bathroom triple-selfie with Serena Williams' wedding decor.
The flower arrangements in the bathroom are still there, too.
And here's the magical cake.
Williams' BFFs threw her a seriously fancy bachelorette party in New York City earlier this month, complete with Champagne, dancing, spa treatments, and even a trapeze class.
