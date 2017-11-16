Gigi Hadid Will Not Walk In The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

After Victoria’s Secret finally announced it would be taking its fashion show on the road (and confirming exactly what we all saw coming) that the show would take place in Shanghai, China, our attention quickly turned to its model casting. Who would walk in the show? Would it be more diverse than previous years? Include a plus model? And while we will have to wait until the show airs on Tuesday 28th November to see who who walks down the runway, we already know one model who will not hit flaunt her wings for the lingerie brand.
I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 16, 2017
On Thursday, Gigi Hadid shared on Twitter she would not walk in the VS Fashion Show, writing “I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year,” she shared. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!” Hadid didn’t share any other details but she could be among one of the few models who weren’t able to obtain Chinese Visas to make the trip, including Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva and Irina Sharipova from Russia, as well as Dasha Khlystun from Ukraine.
No word, though, if this has anything to do with the video her sister Bella posted online of Hadid holding up a Buddha-shaped biscuit and making her eyes appear squinty. She quickly apologised for it but not before hundreds of fans inundated her other social media profiles calling her out on the cookie incident and telling her that she isn’t welcome in China at all.
With all the intrigue surrounding the show, it looks like it will be a night not to be missed.
Advertisement