Gigi Hadid Will Not Walk In The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

On Thursday, Gigi Hadid shared on Twitter she would not walk in the VS Fashion Show, writing “I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year,” she shared. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!” Hadid didn’t share any other details but she could be among one of the few models who weren’t able to obtain Chinese Visas to make the trip, including Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva and Irina Sharipova from Russia, as well as Dasha Khlystun from Ukraine.