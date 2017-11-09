Your Favourite Porn Website Now Has A Sex Toy Line

Many of us know Pornhub as a go-to destination for sexy videos when we're in the mood, but as of today, the website is giving its customers a whole new way to explore their sexuality — sex toys.
Pornhub has partnered with Ann Summers to launch a line of sex toys exclusive to the porn site. The line went on sale today at pornhub.com/toys.
"Being the leading provider in adult entertainment, and considering our past success with both the TwerkingButt and launch of our very own lube line, we have a firm grasp on how to best extend sexual pleasure from the screen and into the bedroom," Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, said in a statement shared with Refinery29.
While the toys are labeled for "men, women, and couples," they can absolutely be used by anyone, no matter the person's gender identity. The line includes things like bondage sets, vibrating cock rings, rabbit vibrators, vibrating butt plugs, clit stims, and anal beads.
Every toy comes in Pornhub's signature black and orange colours, and pass Ann Summer's rigorous testing standards to "ensure they provide an unforgettable experience that tantalises customer’s deepest desires," according to the statement.
Read on to see some of our favourite toys from the new line.