A Germaphobe's Guide To Testing Makeup Samples

It's not that I'm a complete germaphobe, but I do have super sensitive skin that freaks out any time I even consider letting my roommate borrow an eyeshadow palette — so mindlessly swiping on communal lipstick used by 138 other people before me is not my idea of a fun time. The thing is, you shouldn't have to avoid makeup testers like the plague from some apocalyptic zombie nightmare. Samples are important in making sure a product works with your skin tone and type, which is why employees at stores like Sephora, Ulta, and MAC are trained on hygienic practices to keep them clean.