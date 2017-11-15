Kevin Spacey Is In Treatment Following Sexual Harassment Claims

It may be tempting to assume that people like Spacey and Weinstein only check into treatment to save face, and that could very well be true; but, regardless of the reasoning, we should never shame anyone for seeking help. Our culture is one that too often stigmatises mental, physical, and emotional health services that ultimately strive to better individuals, and in turn, communities. By pumping more money into these services, we can slowly begin to normalise life-changing care and encourage those who need help to get it.