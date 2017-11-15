Kevin Spacey Is In Treatment Following Sexual Harassment Claims

Kevin Spacey is making good on his promise to "seek evaluation and treatment" and has checked into a facility after multiple people have come forward with allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed them, People reported on Monday.
The outlet didn't confirm which facility, but did note that it was "a specialist treatment center." However, Us Weekly claims that Spacey is currently staying at the same center as Harvey Weinstein in Arizona.
While this move certainly doesn't absolve Spacey from his heinous actions — some of which allegedly included assaulting a 14-year-old boy and creating an uncomfortable work environment on the set of House of Cards, not to mention seemingly conflating being gay with pedophilia — it is a good first step.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice's Sex Offender Management Assessment and Planning Initiative (SOMAPI) research, treating sex offenders through "cognitive-behavioural/relapse prevention approaches" can help reduce their chances of committing the same acts again in the future. To be most effective, SOMPAI suggests health professionals make treatment more personal by focusing on individual issues and needs.
It may be tempting to assume that people like Spacey and Weinstein only check into treatment to save face, and that could very well be true; but, regardless of the reasoning, we should never shame anyone for seeking help. Our culture is one that too often stigmatises mental, physical, and emotional health services that ultimately strive to better individuals, and in turn, communities. By pumping more money into these services, we can slowly begin to normalise life-changing care and encourage those who need help to get it.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
