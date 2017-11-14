We Have A Theory About Taylor Swift, Coachella & Beyoncé

Could there be magic happening in the desert this year? We're talking about truly legendary magic: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé headlining Coachella 2018 together. It could happen, and it may even be likely!
Yesterday, we revealed Swift's upcoming 2018 tour dates. Considering that she already has a summer date scheduled in Chicago, it doesn't seem like she'll be performing at the Pitchfork Music Festival or Lollapalooza (both of which take place in Chicago). But she may be planning on taking her talents to California's Indio Valley: her 2018 tour starts in May, and Coachella takes place in April.
This gives her plenty of time to rest up before embarking on her 4-month-plus tour. Additionally, she's notably not performing in Los Angeles or Central California during her tour — the closest show is in Pasadena on May 19. We also assume that a star of her stature would not be subject to the kinds of controversial radius clauses that festivals require of many bands and performers.
We already know that Beyoncé will be headlining Coachella 2018, after she dropped out last year for a very understandable reason: she would have been nearly seven months pregnant at the time of the fest. She was later replaced by Lady Gaga. Coachella did confirm that she'll be making up for it next year, and will be belting out some Lemonade jams in 2018.
Could you even imagine if Beyoncé and Taylor Swift performed together at the same fest? What if they showed up on the same stage? Seeing Taylor and Nicki combine their forces onstage at the 2015 VMAs was life-giving and wholesome. Could you imagine if Bey and Tay duet together? Our souls and timelines are so ready for it.
Refinery29 has reached out to Coachella and Taylor Swift's representation for comment, and will update this story as needed.
