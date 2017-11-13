Gal Gadot Had The Honour Of Meeting Hollywood's Next A-Lister

That buzz you feel in the air isn't just the holiday season slowly ramping up — it's awards season, as well. On Saturday night, a bunch of Oscars hopefuls kicked everything off in Los Angeles at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards. Those in attendance included some unsurprising faces, like Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, as well as up-and-coming stars like 7-year-old Brooklynn Prince, who starred in The Florida Project. In fact, the two actresses ended up having an adorable meeting during the event, and Gadot even shared some sage advice, captured on Twitter by Awards Daily writer Jazz Tangcay:
.@ScottFeinberg this just happened @GalGadot and @thebrooklynnk meeting @AwardsDaily pic.twitter.com/LDGPl3iykP— @jazzt (@jazzt) November 12, 2017
According to Page Six, Gadot was overheard telling the youngster to "never do something that doesn’t make you comfortable." This is possibly in relation to the unconfirmed rumour that Gal Gadot will refuse to star in the Wonder Woman sequel if producer Brett Ratner remains attached to it. As of earlier this month, six women had accused Ratner of sexual misconduct or harassment.
As far as Prince is concerned, the night was an absolute blast. She hammed it up with all of Hollywood's biggest stars, getting photos that pretty much secure bragging rights for the rest of her life.
I'm a girl who loves meeting new friends. This was one of the best nights. Thank you @TheAcademy @A24 also to @ScottFeinberg and @jazzt for helping make new friends and being my pals! pic.twitter.com/KIwTJRXoik— Brooklynn Prince (@thebrooklynnk) November 13, 2017
"I'm a girl who loves meeting new friends," she captioned a tweet of all the snaps. "This was one of the best nights. Thank you @TheAcademy @A24 also to @ScottFeinberg and @jazzt for helping make new friends and being my pals!"
Wait, there's more:
"Best. Party. Ever," she wrote in response to the pics.
Now that awards season is imminent, this won't be the last of the adorable photo opps. In more ways than one, Prince is just getting started.
