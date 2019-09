The Secret Sauce In Beyoncé's Collaboration With Eminem Is This Female Songwriter

Let's get this straight, Beyhive: this is a Beyoncé feature, not a Beyoncé song with Eminem on it. It might interest you to know that her hook was primarily written by Skylar Grey, who you remember as the co-writer of his Rihanna featuring hit "Love the Way You Lie." Grey is also a co-producer on the track. Not that anyone can outshine Bey, but Grey has a huge hand in this one that shouldn't be overlooked. That said, this collaboration is not one I would have guessed would happen in a million years. Eminem's rap is imperfect, though my patience for him has increased significantly after his BET performance calling out Trump supporters . Probably the most important thing he's doing is addressing the opioid addiction crisis in America, which I couldn't laud hearing in a pop/rap song more, and would like to hear more of. That said, there are a few words he says I'd like to hear less of (yes, exactly the ones you think) and obviously there can never be too much Beyoncé, so HMU when someone makes a remix that's only her chorus.