What Taylor Swift Can Learn From Beyoncé's Lemonade

The first rule of being mysterious is to not tell people that’s what you’re doing. The second rule is to not try too hard. By making such a grand gesture in the form of a letter, Swift broke both rules. The person screaming “I don’t care!” the loudest usually cares the most. Beyoncé didn’t need to contextualise the content of her album, and her reputation continues to be shaped by the things she’s revealed artistically as a result. This isn’t true for Swift because, well, she hasn’t mastered the art of subtlety. I don’t think that it’s fair for critics to shade Swift for “oversharing” in her music. But perhaps it wouldn’t feel like such an overshare if she didn’t announce to the world that her lyrics are breadcrumbs that have been intentionally left to leave fans scrambling for more.