Kesha's Latest Performance Was A Brilliant Display Of Defiance

Kesha is reclaiming her time, and I am so here for it.
After years of legal battles with her former producer Dr. Luke — whom she alleges abused her sexually and mentally — the "Tik Tok" singer arrived at the MTV Europe Music Awards looking like a prismatic princess.
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate @KeshaRose's beautiful #MTVEMA look? ? pic.twitter.com/XPMDv9oa0x— MTV (@MTV) November 12, 2017
Everything about this look was perfection: her cotton candy hair, the glittering sequin outfit, the neon blue blouse, and the accessories, which included her new badass tattoo.
But what had people buzzing most was her incredibly powerful performance of "Learn To Let Go." The track, which is featured on her latest album, Rainbow, isn't so much a smash hit as it is an anthem for anyone who's had their light dimmed by an oppressor, with the lyrics: "I know I'm always like / Telling everybody, 'You don't gotta be a victim / Life isn't always fair, but hell is living in resentment / Choose redemption / Your happy ending's up to you'"
Later, she proudly exclaims that "the past can't haunt me if I don't let it" and that she's going to "learn to let it go."
.@KeshaRose puts on a colorful ? performance at @mtvema ? GLAD TO HAVE OUR KESHA BACK ? #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/mNfr2RHIQv— MTV Asia (@mtvasia) November 12, 2017
Seeing her get back up on that stage, surrounded by rainbow lighting, a downpour of glitter confetti, and jovial dancers, was an incredibly moving experience. More importantly, it was an act of defiance: No longer would anything or anyone, from her history with eating disorders to her painful encounters with Dr. Luke, control her. For the first time in years, Kesha finally looked free.
Throughout her performance, I couldn't help but think of all of people who have come forward in recent weeks with their own stories of sexual harassment and assault. I thought of each survivor who suffered at the hands of the Harvey Weinsteins, Dr. Lukes, James Tobacks, and Kevin Spaceys, and was filled with a great reverence.
For the first time in what feels like forever, I felt a glimmer of hope that things were going to get better.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, please call Beat on 0808 801 0677. Support and information is available 365 days a year.
