If You Weren't Already Sure, This Proves That Taylor Swift Is One Of The Biggest Pop Stars Around

Taylor Swift is on track to break a record with her new album, reputation. If it continues to sell at its current, lightning pace, it will become 2017's biggest-selling album after only one week.
On the day of its release, her sixth album already sold over 700,000 in the United States, a number which could grow larger as the numbers from pre-order sales are not available until later in the week, according to Variety. It is estimated that sales will reach 1.5 million by the end of the week, topping her last album, 1989, which is her current best seller.
The album makes a strong statement about the media's interpretation of the country-turned-pop star. She reemerged after staying as far out of the public eye as possible with a song that caught her fans off guard. Swift debuted a new sound, a new style, and a new outlook. "Look What You Made Me Do" was a significant departure from anything Swift had released before. It was darker, vengeful even. The narrative of Swift's lyrics is about her getting to tell her side of the story regarding everything the public has read about her in the past couple years - including her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as past love interests. In a letter she shared with her fans, Swift wrote, "We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us. There will be no further explanation. There will only be reputation." Her album is about setting the record straight. Evolving in this direction posed a risk. Would fans like this new, darker Taylor?
It seems that her boldness paid off. reputation is primed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, her fifth album to do so.
In fact, Swift's first-week sales figures have grown with every new release: Speak Now sold 1.05 million, Red 1.21 million, and 1989 hit 1.29 million. She is now on course to become the only act to have four different albums sell a million copies in the first week - and to break her own record in the process. She is currently the only artist to have three albums to have hit that mark, according to record sales data tracker, Nielsen Music. This is all without taking into consideration the coming streaming numbers. Swift delayed the release of reputation on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music until one week after the physical album hit stores.
reputation's debut week ends on the 16th of November. Will it earn her the record and top album of the year? Time will tell.
