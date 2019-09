If You Weren't Already Sure, This Proves That Taylor Swift Is One Of The Biggest Pop Stars Around

The album makes a strong statement about the media's interpretation of the country-turned-pop star. She reemerged after staying as far out of the public eye as possible with a song that caught her fans off guard. Swift debuted a new sound, a new style, and a new outlook. " Look What You Made Me Do " was a significant departure from anything Swift had released before. It was darker, vengeful even. The narrative of Swift's lyrics is about her getting to tell her side of the story regarding everything the public has read about her in the past couple years - including her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as past love interests. In a letter she shared with her fans , Swift wrote, "We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us. There will be no further explanation. There will only be reputation." Her album is about setting the record straight. Evolving in this direction posed a risk. Would fans like this new, darker Taylor?