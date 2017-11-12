Evan Rachel Wood Highlights How Reading Sexual Misconduct Allegations Affects Survivors

Has anyone elses PTSD been triggered thru the roof? I hate that these feelings of danger are coming back. ?— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 10, 2017
I find having an animal around really helps too.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 10, 2017
i fade in and out of dissociative states. my muscles are constantly tight. i can't sleep. fight or flight fight or flight fight or flight. solidarity. <3 https://t.co/yECJ2eJJBx— jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) November 10, 2017
My back is burning from the tension. I am meditating like crazy trying to get it to losen its grip. https://t.co/zkVKcsEJ4p— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 10, 2017
I so understand where you are coming from. I want to be informed but it’s too much to contend with right now. Then I feel guilty that I’m not standing with these brave women and men who are coming forward— Ellie Silva (@thedoctor102000) November 10, 2017
We must talk about it together. People need to know and its good for us to listen but yes, it is so painful.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 10, 2017
Talk about it in a safe place without shame. Its healing beyond words.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 10, 2017
I just want to say to everyone,— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 11, 2017
we are going to get through this.