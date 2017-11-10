Madelaine Petsch Trusted Her Boyfriend To Do Her Makeup & He Gave Her A New Signature Look

As Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch is perpetually rocking a bold red lip. In everyday life, the CW actress isn't quite as committed to that particular look. That's probably for the best, as red lipstick is definitely tricky for a beauty noob — like Petsch's boyfriend Travis Mills, whom the TV star just trusted with her makeup routine.
Petsch gave her love the opportunity to play makeup artist in a video for her popular YouTube channel. Mills — who once auditioned for the role of Jughead Jones on the teen drama — is not particularly well-versed in the cosmetic arts, and Petsch was a little uneasy about the exercise...especially since they filmed the video just hours before she had to leave for a dinner.
"I'm banking on him doing a good job, because I'm going to this dinner like that," said Petsch before Mills went to work.
Fortunately, it seems that Mills knows his way around a makeup bag. He started his routine by putting foundation on a beauty blender. Still, just because her boyfriend knew what a beauty blender was for didn't make it any easier for the actress to chill out.
"It's so hard to look in the mirror. I'm a control freak, so," Petsch told the camera.
"I'm just going to give you a little highlighter, so you get that Instagram pop," he later told his nervous girlfriend, before proceeding to coat her entire face in what appears to be a Glossier Haloscope highlighter stick.
The end result included a grey-purple matte lip, which is perhaps the opposite of what Cheryl would ever coat her lips with on Riverdale. Instead of the Blossom twin, Mills seemed inspired by a Kylie Jenner Instagram selfie. (Though, umm, Jenner would definitely know where you were really supposed to put highlighter.)
If Mills didn't go for the red lipstick, perhaps it's because it reminds him too much of Petsch's Riverdale character. In another YouTube video, he revealed the reason he doesn't watch too much of The CW series:
"The only reason why I didn't get through season 1 [was because] I would just miss you, because you were gone."
Check out the video below:
