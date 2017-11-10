The BBC announced that the next Doctor Who would be Jodie Whittaker, the first ever female Doctor, back in July and ever since then fans have been eagerly awaiting their first glimpse of her as the iconic character.
Well, the official Doctor Who Twitter account has finally posted a photo of Whittaker in her title role with the caption "New series. New Doctor. New look!" The actor is pictured standing in front of a time-travelling Tardis from the show and her outfit is as kooky as you'd expect from the time lord: teal culottes with suspenders and a top with rainbow stripes across the chest underneath a beige trench coat.
New series. New Doctor. New look! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/0zIew8QiuS— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 9, 2017
The Doctor is known for their style, with past incarnations of the character accessorising with bow ties, scarves, fezzes and umbrellas. Matt Smith's 11th Doctor was recognisable by his brown tweed jacket with elbow patches and suspenders, bow tie and his penchant for fezzes, while the style of Peter Capaldi, the 12th Doctor, was decidedly cooler and more modern: a Crombie-style coat, along collared white shirt with no tie and brogue boots. Whittaker's Doctor, who clearly got the wide-leg trouser memo, looks even more on trend so far.
When Whittaker took over from Capaldi as the 13th time lord and her casting, sadly, wasn't without controversy. Sexist trolls took the news and ran with it on social media and the tabloid press took it upon themselves to print naked photos of the actor as if to belittle her achievement.
Speaking to the Radio Times in response to the backlash, the actor was remarkably restrained and sought to reassure fans that there was nothing to fear about a female Doctor. “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender,” she said. “Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”
Whittaker will star alongside the host of The Chase Bradley Walsh, Hollyoaks actor Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill in the show, which has been running on British TV since 1963. It was recently announced that the show will be following in the footsteps of Game of Thrones by decreasing the number of episodes in the series but increasing the length of those episodes, the Radio Times reported.
This means there will be just 10 episodes – down from the usual 12 or 13 – but they'll each be an hour long rather than the usual 45 minutes. We look forward to watching Whittaker slay in her well-deserved title role.
