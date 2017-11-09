Eddie Huang Is The Latest Celebrity To Come Forward With A Story Of Sexual Assault

Huang, who wrote that he was 14 at the time of the assault, recalled feeling excited to be out with his friends for a weekend of snow, girls, and sneaking out to smoke joints. One night, he and his friend decided to watch a little basketball in their room, counting down the hours until they could sneak out, when a chaperone came to their door and asked to shower. Not thinking anything of it, they let him in and kept their eyes on the game.