Kristen Stewart's New Short Film Is Going To Make You Uncomfortable — But It's SO Good

Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene as the universe's favourite mortal teenager in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has always shone as an industry game-changer, even when surrounded by a sea of brooding, rakish vampires. But this fall, the 27-year-old A-lister is adding another title to her vast resumé, partnering with Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology for her hauntingly beautiful directorial debut, Come Swim.
Through the Oscar-qualifying short, which was showcased last year to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes, Stewart joins the growing number of industry women who've boldly claimed the director's chair, moving behind the camera to tell a story that's just as darkly alluring as you'd expect. A journey through the imagination's wild currents, Come Swim conjures a kaleidoscopic portrait of one man's emotional interior, complete with unbounded darkness and desire. At once starkly real and beguilingly impressionistic, the film resonates as an electric meditation on anxiety and heartbreak. Press play above to catch a first glimpse — we promise you aren't going to want to miss this one.
As an actor, Stewart has conquered a series of high-profile roles after Bella Swan, including parts in star-studded films ranging from Woody Allen's nostalgic romp through Tinseltown, Café Society, and Oscar darling Still Alice. She's also the first American to win France's prestigious César award for her performance in 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria. And in 2016, she dazzled audiences in the unsettlingly beautiful Personal Shopper — a supernatural thriller from acclaimed director Olivier Assayas, who took home Best Director at Cannes for the film.
Watch the clip above for a first look at Stewart's remarkable directorial debut, and watch this space for the full film's release on Refinery29 on November 10th.
Refinery29 is thrilled to be showing this Shatterbox Anthology film. Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox.
