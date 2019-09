7 Threesome Positions That Will Make Your Fantasy A Reality

First things first: Make sure everyone involved is up for it. Maybe you’ve fantasised about being the third party for a sexy couple, maybe you’re interested in finding two other unattached people, or perhaps you’re part of one of those aforementioned sexy couples and looking to add a third. It can be a huge turn on to watch your primary sex partner being intimate with a new person within the confines of a prearranged threesome — but it’s certainly not a good idea to attempt a threesome if there are any pre-existing trust issues within the couple, or if someone has to be coerced to do it. Part of what makes a threesome so sexy is that everyone gets a little action out of the experience, which means enthusiastic consent from all parties is crucial.