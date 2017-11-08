7 Threesome Positions That Will Make Your Fantasy A Reality

When it comes to partnered sex, most of us can easily conjure up some intuitive sex positions we’ve gathered from life experience, porn, and pop culture. But if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in a sexual encounter with not one, but two, other people, you might wonder how it's possible to make all the magic happen without any awkward fumbling.
First things first: Make sure everyone involved is up for it. Maybe you’ve fantasised about being the third party for a sexy couple, maybe you’re interested in finding two other unattached people, or perhaps you’re part of one of those aforementioned sexy couples and looking to add a third. It can be a huge turn on to watch your primary sex partner being intimate with a new person within the confines of a prearranged threesome — but it’s certainly not a good idea to attempt a threesome if there are any pre-existing trust issues within the couple, or if someone has to be coerced to do it. Part of what makes a threesome so sexy is that everyone gets a little action out of the experience, which means enthusiastic consent from all parties is crucial.
Once you and your two partners have discussed boundaries (which can include safe words), it’s helpful to strategise how the threesome is actually going to go down. So, we’ve gathered some three-person sex positions for you to add to your mental rolodex should you find yourself in a ménage à trois. These positions will work for people of all genders — don’t forget that a strap-on dildo, fingers, and a penis can be used by a “giver” interchangeably to penetrate someone. And a “receiver” can be penetrated either anally or vaginally (just don’t cross-penetrate between the two if you want to avoid infections).