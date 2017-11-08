Sarah Hyland Wants Everyone To Stop Surgery-Shaming Taylor Swift

Obviously, Hyland was coming through for a friend — but she also was reminding the world that women are more than their bodies. She didn't state that Swift didn't get plastic surgery, because even if she did (which Swift has not commented about), there would be no shame in that. What's really shameful is how people are so quick to make a woman's appearance news — even when that woman is, say, releasing a new album on Friday, and clearly has bigger things going on in her life.