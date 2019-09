"We are happy with where the investigation is right now," chief of detectives Robert Boyce said in a news conference earlier today regarding their investigation into de la Huerta's claims. "Mr. W is out of state, so we would need an arrest warrant to arrest him. So, right now we are gathering our evidence. We continue to do so every day. This is a collaborative effort between us and the district attorney of New York. So we'll work together to get this done."