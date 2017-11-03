There Are More Hair Secrets In Stranger Things Than Game Of Thrones

#2. Detective Jim Hopper Is Also Wearing A Wig

"David [Harbour] wore a wig for the first three months of shooting because he shaved his hair off! I was like, 'No! Hopper doesn't have short hair!' He shaved it into a mohawk and said, "I want to be funky, I am so sick of this '80s shit!' [Laughs] We had to do a lot of readjustments the first few months that made us very, very busy, but hopefully you can't see it on screen! That's the work that goes into it that no one knows about."