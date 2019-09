The One Product That's Making Steve Harrington's Hair So Big This Season

It's just Joe's hair, no extensions. It's a huge undertaking. [Laughs] It's hard hair to get it to stay back because his hair is so thick and does what it wants. We kept the front piece there to provide a nice arc between last year and this year. It takes about 30 minutes and he has to not wash it the day before. We blow dry it with a round brush with lots of Rene Furterer mousse in it, then we apply the Kevin Murphy in the back and on the sides, a little Oribe Texture Spray for more grit, then we spray the hell out of him with R+Co Hairspray ."