From the initial idea for ASC, where did you go next?

Firstly, we wanted to understand the people that would be using the products, so we were bugging people, doing surveys, asking questions; we wanted to understand which areas we could really improve on. Next, we hired the team around us. The majority of them are female, and people who would use the products. Because all women have different types of hair, we were looking to include the entire spectrum. Then it was about sourcing good quality products and making sure we could provide a very high quality service. The majority of women we spoke to had a wait of about two weeks to get their hair, then it would take another week to book in a stylist, so they were looking at a month to six weeks just to change their hair. So what we wanted to do was find a way for them to get their hair within five working days.