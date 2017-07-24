It may have been a drizzly weekend but the electric and uplifting spirit at AFROPUNK London 2017 wasn't dampened in the slightest. For the uninitiated, AFROPUNK is an annual festival taking place in New York, Paris and London (now in its second year) that celebrates multiculturalism and diversity. It's a safe place to go wild, be free and express yourself, as some of the greatest artists from grime, punk, hip hop, soul, reggae and roots music perform.