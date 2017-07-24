It may have been a drizzly weekend but the electric and uplifting spirit at AFROPUNK London 2017 wasn't dampened in the slightest. For the uninitiated, AFROPUNK is an annual festival taking place in New York, Paris and London (now in its second year) that celebrates multiculturalism and diversity. It's a safe place to go wild, be free and express yourself, as some of the greatest artists from grime, punk, hip hop, soul, reggae and roots music perform.
This year's stellar lineup included JME, The Internet, Lil Simz, Willow Smith, Danny Brown, Thundercat and DJ Clara Amfo as well as female creative network gal-dem. A triumph of both individuality and community, AFROPUNK is a much-needed event which champions the influence, eclecticism and richness of black culture in a way that is accessible to anyone and everyone.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the best looks from this year's festival at Printworks in south London for some serious inspiration for your summer wardrobe.