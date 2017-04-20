Enter EPARA. Meaning "to cocoon" in the Nigerian dialect of Ebira, this new skincare brand is the first luxury range aimed at women of colour. For founder Ozohu Adoh this is more than just a series of new products: EPARA began in a very personal way. Suffering with skin sensitivity, an uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation, she found nothing out there that worked for her – so she did it herself. “At the time I was combining butters and oils at home for my own use. Someone saw me and said my skin looked nice, and I just said, 'Oh it’s nothing' but she wanted to try the formula. About six weeks later she called me and said, 'That stuff you gave me is really good.' So all my friends started asking me for it, but I just kept it all in nondescript jars. Then I thought more seriously about commercialising it.”