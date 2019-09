Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are Now Casually Riding Bikes Together

Reports first came out last month that Justin and Selena were rekindling a friendship. Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly reported that they had gotten closer after she encouraged him to join her church. However, as far as we knew, Selena was still dating The Weeknd at the time, and she and Justin's relationship was platonic. "Selena is still with The Weeknd, and she only sees Justin as a friend," a source told ET. Another told Us, "Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness."